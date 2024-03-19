Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Chamber of Deputies extends until December 31, 2024 capping on staple foodstuff markup

Inquam Photos / George Calin
plen camera deputatilor parlament

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Tuesday the Emergency Ordinance on capping the markup for staple foodstuff, approving an amendment according to which the measure will be extended until December 31, 2024.

Emergency Ordinance 5/2024 amends and supplements Government Emergency Ordinance no. 67/2023, in order to extend the temporary measure to combat the excessive price increase in some agricultural and food products until March 31, 2024.

"This emergency ordinance applies until December 31, 2024", the deputies have decided and adopted in this sense an amendment of PSD, PNL and AUR parties, approved by the Agriculture Commission.

The adopted text also provides that, by joint order of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, the minister of economy, entrepreneurship and tourism and the president of the Competition Council, a mechanism will be established to monitor the prices of agricultural and food products.

According to a press release sent by the PSD, the decision to extend this measure was taken "following the large number of requests from citizens to maintain the limitation of the markup for basic foods".

This is "the best proof of the effectiveness of the measure promoted by the PSD", the social democrats say.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body, and the law goes to promulgation.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.