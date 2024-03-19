Chamber of Deputies extends until December 31, 2024 capping on staple foodstuff markup

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Tuesday the Emergency Ordinance on capping the markup for staple foodstuff, approving an amendment according to which the measure will be extended until December 31, 2024.

Emergency Ordinance 5/2024 amends and supplements Government Emergency Ordinance no. 67/2023, in order to extend the temporary measure to combat the excessive price increase in some agricultural and food products until March 31, 2024.

"This emergency ordinance applies until December 31, 2024", the deputies have decided and adopted in this sense an amendment of PSD, PNL and AUR parties, approved by the Agriculture Commission.

The adopted text also provides that, by joint order of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, the minister of economy, entrepreneurship and tourism and the president of the Competition Council, a mechanism will be established to monitor the prices of agricultural and food products.

According to a press release sent by the PSD, the decision to extend this measure was taken "following the large number of requests from citizens to maintain the limitation of the markup for basic foods".

This is "the best proof of the effectiveness of the measure promoted by the PSD", the social democrats say.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body, and the law goes to promulgation.