Chamber of Deputies: Gov't Emergency Ordinance on allocating non-reimbursable funds for teaching activities, passed

The Plenum of the Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Tuesday, with amendments, the Government's Emergency Ordinance no.144 / 2020 regarding some measures for the allocation of non-reimbursable external funds necessary for the development of teaching activities related to 2020/2021, in the context of the risk of infection with the novel coronavirus.

The draft ordinance was adopted unanimously with 269 votes in favor.

The normative act has as object of regulation the allocation of non-reimbursable external funds necessary for the development of teaching activities for the school year 2020/2021, in the context of the risk of infection with the novel coronavirus, by purchasing mobile IT equipment, respectively tablets with internet access, necessary electronic devices carrying out the didactic activity in the online environment, of medical protection equipment / medical devices, disinfectants and mobile sanitary containers.

"The acquisition by the beneficiaries, in accordance with the law, of equipment in the field of information technology - mobile IT, respectively tablets / laptops for school use with internet access, as well as other equipment / electronic devices necessary for carrying out online teaching is approved up to a limit of 150,000,000 euros, the equivalent in lei at the InforEuro exchange rate in August 2020, of which the European Union's contribution is 131,250,000 euros and the national contribution is 18,750,000 euros. Funding the purchase of mobile IT equipment, respectively tablets with internet access, as well as other electronic equipment / devices, provided in paragraph (1), is extended through grants from non-reimbursable external funds, up to a value of 250 euro / tablet, the equivalent in lei on making purchases," reads the draft ordinance.

The draft ordinance was also passed by the Senate, and the Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body.