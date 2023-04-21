Chamber of Deputies: National minorities have the right to study in their mother tongue in pre-university education

Persons belonging to national minorities have the right to study and train in their mother tongue at all levels of pre-university education, according to the law, provides an amendment adopted on Friday by the education committee of the Chamber of Deputies to the Education laws.

Educational units with teaching in the languages of national minorities/the study of the language of the national minority, the history, religion and traditions of the minority, respectively the music of a national minority can be established by local or county public administration authorities, by decision; the cults recognized by law; legal persons under private law; the Minister of Education, by order, according to the legal provisions, according to another amendment approved by the committee, told Agerpres.

An amendment to this article proposed that these units be established by the national minority groups represented in the Parliament.

Another amendment says that according to local needs, at the request of parents or legal guardians, and under the conditions of the law, groups, classes or pre-university education units with teaching in the languages of national minorities or the study of the language of national minorities, history, religions are organized and the traditions of minorities, respectively the musical education of a national minority.

In another vein, the deputies from the Education Commission also adopted an amendment according to which the conduct of school training activities in penitentiaries, educational centers and detention centers is based on a joint order of the Minister of Education and the Minister of Justice that establishes the collaboration framework between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Justice, including between the institutions subordinated/coordinated by them. The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Justice - the National Penitentiary Administration conclude collaboration protocols.