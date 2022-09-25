Chamber of Deputies' Speaker Marcel Ciolacu to pay official visit to Japan

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, will pay an official visit to Japan between September 26 and 28, to participate in the state funeral ceremony of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

According to a release issued on Sunday by the Chamber of Deputies, the Romanian delegation will have a meeting on Monday with the representatives of the Japan-Romania Parliamentary Friendship League and with its president, Ichiro Aisawa. Also on Monday, the President of the Chamber of Deputies will meet with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and the President of the Estonian Parliament, Juri Ratas, told Agerpres.

The program of the Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu also includes a meeting with the president of the Parliament of the Kingdom of Denmark, Henrik Dam Kristensen.

The funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled for Tuesday. After the state funeral ceremony, the Romanian delegation will be present at the Guest House of the Prime Minister of Japan, for the Greeting Occasion. The guests will be welcomed by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Mrs. Akie Abe, the widow of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

On Wednesday, the Romanian delegation will meet with the president of the House of Representatives in the Diet of Japan, Hosoda Hiroyuki.

Meetings are also scheduled with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Han Duck-soo, and the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia, Urska Klakocar Zupancic.