Chamber of Deputies tacitly adopts draft law for repeal of locally elected officials' special pensions

The Save Romania Union (USR) draft law on the repeal of special pensions for locally elected officials was tacitly adopted by the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday, the deadline for debate and vote having been exceeded, agerpres reports.

Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Daniel Suciu announced, in Tuesday's plenary session, that the bill has been tacitly adopted and, as a result, it will be sent for debate to the Senate, the decision-making body in this case.

The legislative proposal provides for the repeal of Article 210 of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 57/2019 on the Administrative Code, and the deadline for debate and vote was met on November 19. In order for the tacit adoption procedure to be completed and to reach the Senate debate, the draft had to be read in plenary.The Dancila [Viorica Dancila, former prime minister, ed.n.] Government issued an ordinance on the Administrative Code, establishing that former mayors, former deputy mayors, former county council presidents and vice-presidents shall receive special pensions. However, this provision has been moved back until now, and is due to be implemented from 1 January.On Monday, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared that the topic of special pensions for the locally elected officials was discussed in the meeting of the governing coalition, maintaining that the best solution is to postpone the matter for one year.