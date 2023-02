At a plenary sitting on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed a bill tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) declaring January 6, the religious Feast of the Theophany of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and January 7, the religious Synaxis of the Holy Glorious Prophet, Forerunner and Baptist John, bank holidays in Romania, told Agerpres.

The bill has cleared the Senate, and the Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.