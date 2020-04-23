Chamber passes ordinance on taxation

At a plenary sitting on Thursday, the Chamber of Deputies passed a draft of Emergency Ordinance 33/2020 regarding some fiscal measures.

"Taxpayers paying income tax, regardless of the declaration and payment system, taxpayers who pay income tax on micro-enterprises, who pay the tax due by the due dates, July 25, 2020 for the second quarter and October 25, 2020 for the third quarter, dates included, qualify for a 10% bonus calculated on the profit tax due," according to the draft ordinance.

The document also provides for the postponement of customs duties on imports of healthcare products, protective equipment, other medical devices and equipment and medical devices that may be used in the prevention, containment, treatment and control of COVID-19, if the imports were made during the state of emergency or within the 30 calendar days of the state of emergency being lifted.

The draft passed 313 to one and one abstention.

The draft was also adopted by the Senate, and the Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body.