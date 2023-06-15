Chamber Standing Bureau appoints Alfred Simonis as interim Speaker

The Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies decided on Thursday to appoint Alfred Simonis as interim Speaker of the Chamber.

The decision was taken after the Chamber of Deputies in a plenary meeting vacated the Speaker office of the legislative body, following the resignation of Marcel Ciolacu as of 14 June, and appointed Lucian Bode and Alfred Simonis as deputy speakers.

The decision on the appointment of Alfred Simonis as interim Speaker of the Chamber will be published in the Official Journal.

At the same time, Ciprian Constantin Serban, who had previously resigned as deputy speaker of the Chamber, was appointed leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) MPs group. AGERPRES