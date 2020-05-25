Chamber to consider simple motion against EduMin Anisie

The Chamber of Deputies is considering today a simple motion against Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie.The sitting begins at 16:00hrs, EEST, with a vote scheduled for Wednesday.
The motion is called "Step by step we have reached an educational collapse - PNL created UnEducated Romania" and it is signed by 93 Pro Romania and Special Democratic Party (PSD) lawmakers.
Pro Romania and PSD demand the resignation of Anisie, claiming "chaos" in the field and also "lack of vision and strategy, which made preschoolers, pupils, students, parents, grandparents and educational staff to live months of panic and insecurity."
The initiators claim that during the state of emergency the decision makers at the Ministry of Education and Research had to come up with a set of procedures to regulate the situation of the teaching staff, auxiliary teaching staff, principals, school inspectors and non-teaching staff, but the minister "preferred to wash her hands off it."
They also claim that the scenarios and measures considered by the ministry in the context of the coronavirus pandemic were not communicated in due time.
The proponents of the motion also claim that the Euro 200 programme has not been implemented or updated so that all school children may have a personal computer, laptop or tablet to continue their studies and there was no consistency in the establishment of a schedule for the beginning of the school year, neither for kindergartens nor for schools.