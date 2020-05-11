Chamber to consider simple motion against the FinMin Citu

The Chamber of Deputies will be considering today a simple motion tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) against Finance Minister Florin Citu, and cast a vote on it on Wednesday.

The simple motion, called "The Citu virus has infected the national economy," was submitted last Wednesday to a plenary session of the Chamber.Mortgaging the country's finances must stop, Romania must be saved from the "Vasile Citu virus," and the minister of finance must leave, reads the motion.The Social Democrats claim that in the 6 months of government and in the more than 50 days since the establishment of the state of emergency, no measures have been taken to "avoid disaster."Citu replied in his turn that the National Liberal Party (PNL) governs very well and the PSD are "frustrated" with the success of the programmes implemented by PNL.