 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Change in electoral law under gov't ordinance called PM's concession to PSD barons

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Madalina Dobrovolschi

Madalina Dobrovolschi, the spokeswoman for President Klaus Iohannis, said on Monday that the change in the electoral law made on Monday under an emergency ordinance is "a concession" the prime minister wants to make to the "barons" of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to win their support. 


According to Dobrovoschi, Iohannis believes that to be like changing the rules while the game is on. 

"The vote of the Romanians should not subject to PSD's disdain, the president has warned. The citizens have made it very clear to them that the practice of emergency ordinances has to stop," Dobrovolschi said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.