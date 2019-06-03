Change in electoral law under gov't ordinance called PM's concession to PSD barons

Madalina Dobrovolschi, the spokeswoman for President Klaus Iohannis, said on Monday that the change in the electoral law made on Monday under an emergency ordinance is "a concession" the prime minister wants to make to the "barons" of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to win their support.

According to Dobrovoschi, Iohannis believes that to be like changing the rules while the game is on."The vote of the Romanians should not subject to PSD's disdain, the president has warned. The citizens have made it very clear to them that the practice of emergency ordinances has to stop," Dobrovolschi said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.