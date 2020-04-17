Chief epidemiologist says economy might fully reopen in Romania in mid-July

Director of the Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases Adrian Streinu-Cercel estimated on Thursday evening that Romanians would be able to go to work without restrictions in mid-July.

"If we stay calm in these four - five days, I reckon that that will happen somewhere in the middle of July. (...) If we do not stay calm, then the problem will spread and we will not be in the clear until next year," Streinu-Cercel told B1 TV private broadcaster on Thursday evening.In his opinion, a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected after October, noting that the evolution of the pandemic has a graphic form similar to that of a dromedary.