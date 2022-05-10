Chief of Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, tribute to heroes fallen at Pleven

Chief of Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, laid wreaths at the St. George the Conqueror Chapel Mausoleum in Pleven, Bulgaria, on Tuesday, in honor of the Romanian soldiers who fought in the War of Independence of 1877-1878.

"I was honored to pay tribute to the memory of the brave soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence of the Romanian people. The heroism of the soldiers who fought on the redoubts south of the Danube gave expression to the secular aspirations for freedom of the Romanian people. Plevna [e.n. - Romanian spelling of Pleven] remains a page of military glory, but, more importantly, it is one of the cornerstones of our country's path to independence," said General Daniel Petrescu, according to a press release of the Ministry of National Defense, sent to AGERPRES.

Plevna Fortress, a strategic point in the 1877 - 1878 war, was the site of bloody clashes, taking place from the summer to the winter of 1877, the Ministry of National Defense said.

2022 marks the 145th anniversary of the proclamation of state independence on May 9 and 10, 1877.

Romania's assertion of independence would then be fulfilled by the army on the battlefields of Plevna, Rahova, Grivita, Smardan, and other redoubts conquered with blood and sacrifices during the War of Independence. AGERPRES