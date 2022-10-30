Chief of the Defence Staff to pay official visit to the US

Chief of the Defence Staff (SMAp), General Daniel Petrescu, will pay an official visit to the US, as of Monday, 9 November, within which several meetings are scheduled to take place with chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the heads of the categories of forces, as well as with representatives of some security think-tanks.

According to a press release of the National Defense Ministry (MApN), the visit of the Chief of the Defense Staff is part of the sustained consolidation actions of military cooperation with the US.The existing solid collaboration relations between the two armies are incorporated in the objectives of the Strategic Partnership between our country and the US, pursuing Romania's national interests in promoting stability in Europe.On the sideline of his visit, General Daniel Petrescu is also scheduled to have meetings with the Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard, a partner of the Romanian Army in the "State Partnership" programme, as well as with the Romanian soldiers stationed at the headquarters of Tampa, Florida.