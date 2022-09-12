Chief of the Defense Staff participates in main conference of Defender Europe 23 exercise

Romania's Chief of the Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu opened the proceedings of the main conference of the Defender Europe 23 exercise, a major training event led by the command of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), which took place on Monday, in Bucharest, the National Ministry of Defence (MApN) informs in a press release.

According to the cited source, the annual large-scale US Army-led, multinational, joint exercise Defender Europe is designed to build readiness and interoperability between militaries of the United States, other NATO Allies and partners.

Soldiers from more than 20 other allied and partner states were present at the activity, along with the Romanian and US co-organizers. Through the Defender Europe program, as well as through other training platforms, allies develop their flexibility, force projection and integration capability. At the same time, military cooperation strengthens the ties that the allies have with partners who share NATO values, reads the press release.

General Daniel Petrescu emphasized the importance of the Defender Europe exercises both at the level of troop training on the European continent and in terms of the commitment of the United States within the North Atlantic Alliance.

"The organization of this very important training event contributes to the strategic message regarding the strengthening of the allied deterrence and defence posture. In 2023, Defender Europe will bring to the Romanian military a novelty in the training plan of the forces - the preparation and the role of the host nation that we have on certain components of the exercise program will take place together with American and allied troops that are already deployed on the national territory. Defender Europe 23 will therefore represent an excellent training opportunity," said the Chief of the Defense Staff, quoted in the MApN press release.AGERPRES