Chimcomplex loses lawsuit with Amerocap and has to pay Americans over two million dollars

The Bacau court, as first instance, decided in favour of the Amerocap investment fund in the lawsuit against Chimcomplex and forced the Oltchim owner to pay the Americans over two million dollars, according to the court portal.

The decision was issued on May 26 and can be appealed within 30 days of the communication.

Amerocap representatives told AGERPRES that these are amounts due as a result of a consultancy contract for the acquisition process of the Oltchim plant.

On the other hand, the Chimcomplex officials told AGERPRES that they will appeal this court decision, showing that they had paid the due amounts two years ago.

In 2018, Chimcomplex Borzesti acquired the viable assets of the Oltchim Ramnicu Vâlcea petrochemical plant.

Amerocap is an investment fund in the energy resources and defence sectors.