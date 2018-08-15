Cigarettes black market in July hits 18.2 pct, highest level of 2018

The cigarettes' black market in July hit 18.2 pct of total consumption, up 2.1 pp against June, the highest level registered this year, over the 2017 average, of 16 pct, read the data released on Thursday by Novel Research.

The northeastern region continues to be the most affected, with 39.5 pct, while the illicit trade with cigarettes also grew in western Romania.The most significant growth is recorded in northwest, from 14.7 pct to 29.4 pct, the region thus reaching a peak level in the past three years."On addition, the illegal trade increases by 6.2 p.p. to 26.9 pct in southwest too. From the provenance point of view, "cheap whites' continue to be main source, by 63,9%. The weight of the tobacco products illegally coming from Moldova, Ukraine and Serbia is pretty constant," Marian Marcu, managing director of Novel Research said.The tobacco sector is second large tax payer to the state budget, after the oil sector.