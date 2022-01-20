Ciolacu: I urgently request coalition meeting; PSD not responsible for the past

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu reacted on Wednesday evening to the accusations of National Liberal Party (PNL) First Vice Chairman Rares Bogdan, announcing that he is requesting the organization of a coalition meeting urgently.

"I understand that Rares Bogdan put his handkerchief on the crystal ball and saw that the coalition would break in a year. Let's end his suffering! I am urgently calling for a coalition meeting tomorrow, because the PSD is not responsible for the past and has come to power to build for the people. The PNL remained trapped in the Save Romania Union (USR) coalition paradigm when they were fighting with the toy tanks on the carpet. Romanians have other expectations! PSD will remain the main party focused on the real problems of the Romanians in this government!,'' Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.Rares Bogdan criticized his governing partners on Wednesday."If after a year we see that this effort, which has brought us image disservice, is not be appreciated, leads to nothing and the government falters, the great reforms stagnate, the European money is still delayed, then it is absolutely legitimate to try to find a formula because it means that this formula, after a year, was done completely in vain. I hope that we will not have this situation and after a year the people who blamed us will understand that we have done this for this country to have a stable government," Rares Bogdan said on Digi 24.