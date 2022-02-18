Citizens from India and the USA, returned from Romania for illegal work

A woman from the United States and six men from India will have to leave Romania within 30 days, after they were found to be working illegally in Cluj County.

"Immigration police in Cluj found 7 foreign nationals, from India and the USA, who were carrying out lucrative activities without legal forms in the county. Their right of residence was revoked and their return decisions were issued on their behalf from the territory of Romania forcing them to leave the country within 30 days. At the same time, civil sanctions were applied with a fine totaling RON 70,000," shoes a press release sent by the Cluj County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) on Friday.

According to the quoted source, the police officers with the General Inspectorate for Immigration - Cluj Immigration Service carried out, in the current week, their own actions and in cooperation with the Cluj Territorial Labor Inspectorate for combating illegal residence and illegal work of foreign citizens.

"Thus, as part of the activities carried out, 7 foreign nationals, aged between 30 and 43, 6 men from India and a woman from the USA were identified in illegal situations. Following the verifications, it was found that the Indian citizens had residence permits for employment in other companies, but were engaged in lucrative activities in a metallic construction company in Cluj County, without the latter first obtaining an employment approval for foreign nationals. Similarly, the US citizen, the holder of a residence permit for the purpose of commercial activities, was found at work without legal forms," the release further reads.

Fines in the amount of RON 70,000 were imposed on the representatives of the companies, in accordance with the provisions of O.G. no. 25/2014 regarding the employment and secondment of foreigners on Romanian territory.