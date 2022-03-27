Citu: 'All Romanians in USA can contribute to consolidation of Strategic Partnership between our countries'

Senate President and Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu, on a visit to Washington, had a meeting with the representatives of the Romanian community in the USA, to whom he communicated their importance within the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, urging them to contribute to its consolidation.

"In every country I lived in: the USA, New Zealand, Luxembourg, the first thing I did was to look for the Romanian community. I was happy to meet yesterday with the members of the Romanian community in [Washington] DC, Maryland and Virginia. There are people who, although several thousand kilometers away from the country, have remained connected and are contributing to the development and modernization of Romania. It is important to develop a strong relationship with the diaspora for the transfer of know-how, through experience and good practices gained abroad. I told them that they are very important within the Strategic Partnership and that all Romanians in the USA can contribute to its consolidation and promotion," Florin Citu posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Senate President is conducting a working visit to the United States of America, to Washington, on March 24-30, and meetings are scheduled with representatives of the US Legislature, the business environment, as well as with the Romanian community in the area.

According to an internal memorandum presented last week in the Standing Bureau of the Senate, Citu is accompanied by senators Robert Cazanciuc and Radu Oprea (the Social Democratic Party, PSD), Alina Gorghiu and Roberta Anastase (PNL), Ion Narcis Mircescu (Save Romania Union, USR) and Lorand Turos (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, UDMR).