 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Citu: Green certificate draft must be constitutional, encourage vaccination and keep economy open

captura YouTube
Florin Citu

Senate President Florin Citu said on Thursday, in a statement to the press at the Palace of Parliament, that the draft on the COVID green certificate must be in agreement with the constitutional provisions, so that it shouldn't get challenged with the Constitutional Court (CCR), stimulate the vaccination campaign and keep the economy open.

Citu pointed out that the draft must be constitutional, otherwise it risks being challenged by the Ombudsman with the CCR.

He said the final draft from the Government was expected to be analysed.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.