Citu: Green certificate draft must be constitutional, encourage vaccination and keep economy open

Senate President Florin Citu said on Thursday, in a statement to the press at the Palace of Parliament, that the draft on the COVID green certificate must be in agreement with the constitutional provisions, so that it shouldn't get challenged with the Constitutional Court (CCR), stimulate the vaccination campaign and keep the economy open.

Citu pointed out that the draft must be constitutional, otherwise it risks being challenged by the Ombudsman with the CCR.

He said the final draft from the Government was expected to be analysed.