Citu: I welcome European Parliament's vote on Recovery and Resilience Facility

Prime Minister Florin Citu welcomed on Wednesday the vote in the European Parliament on the Recovery and Resilience Facility, according to AGERPRES.

In a message posted on the Government's Facebook page, the Prime Minister emphasizes that, through this mechanism, Romania will be able to attract over 30 billion euros, money that would be used to finance investments in infrastructure, digitization, green economy, structural reforms, as well as for the construction of new hospitals and the modernization of existing ones.

"I welcome the vote in the European Parliament on the Recovery and Resilience Facility, through which Romania will be able to attract over 30 billion euros. These are important funds for the recovery of the economy affected by the health crisis. We will use them carefully to finance investments in infrastructure, digitization, the green economy and structural reforms. From the money to which Romania will have access through this European financial mechanism, we will finance the construction of new hospitals, as well as the modernization and expansion of existing ones. We want to finalize in the Government the National Recovery and Resilience Plan as soon as possible, so that Romania has access in the shortest possible time to this European financing," Florin Citu said.