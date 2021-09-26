Citu states discussions with USR PLUS can resume after latter's congress

The discussions with the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) can be resumed after the congress of this party, after the new leadership is established, and after they will no longer be in alliance with the Social Democrat Party (PSD) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), said, on Sunday, the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Florin Citu.

"We cannot know clearly who we're discussing with, because we don't know clearly, but we'll wait for them. If, after that, the new leadership is no longer in alliance with AUR and PSD, we can discuss. If they remain in an alliance with AUR and PSD, that's it," said Citu at Romexpo, where the PNL's National Council is taking place.

He was asked about an eventual government reshuffle and the renegotiation of Govenment portfolios, if USR PLUS remains in government, Agerpres informs.

"Firstly, the USR must get rid of the alliance with PSD and AUR, after that they can come to the table with us. If you're speaking of a more ample discussion, we can discuss in the party as well, but at this time, these discussions are not taking place. At this time, we are governing in the situation we're in, we are governing with these interim ministers, there's projects that we have in the governing programme, with which we move forward. Some of them were accelerated, others were delayed until now. We accelerate, we move forward. We will see, after the USR PLUS decides who their chairman will be, the new leadership, we'll discuss. If the new leadership wants to get rid of AUR and PSD...," Citu said.