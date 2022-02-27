Ciuca: Decided to offer possibility for Ukrainian injured to be treated in Romanian hospitals

PM Nicolae Ciuca announced that he is analyzing all possibilities for supporting the Ukrainian people which was seriously affected by the Russian aggression, mentioning that together with the Cabinet members, he donated blood and decided that Ukrainian injured can be treated in Romanian hospitals, Agerpres reports.

"We made a series of measures at a government level and we are continuing to analyze all possibilities, from an institutional standpoint, to do all we can to support the Ukrainian people, which is seriously affected by the Russian aggression. I appreciate and I would like to thank the civil society for their outreach, so that together we can support the Ukrainian citizens that need it. And today, along with a part of the Cabinet members, we arrived at the Military Hospital to donate blood, we appreciate that there is a great need for it, through personal example, to be alongside those that need blood. And currently we need a lot of it", PM Nicolae Ciuca said on Sunday.He said that he decided to offer the possibility for Ukrainian injured to be treated in Romanian hospitals."Just as I announced this morning, at the level of the Ministry of Health, we decided to offer the possibility for the injured in Ukraine to be treated in Romanian hospital and of course, based on the requests from the Ukrainian side, to also be able to support with blood," Ciuca added.