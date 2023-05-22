Ciuca: Gov't - prepared to implement vision of student-centered education; appeal to teachers to resume teaching

The Government is ready to implement the vision of student-centered education, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca conveyed, on Monday, in a message in which he welcomed the adoption of the new education laws in Parliament and, at the same time, made appeal to teachers to return to the classroom during this extremely important period for students.

"I welcome the approval of the new education laws by the Romanian Parliament, which include solutions to increase access to education for every child and support the performances of those who deserve it. The Government of Romania is prepared to implement the vision of student-centered education. The measures already being implemented to prevent school dropouts will be complemented by new ones such as A book for everyone', but also by solutions to combat functional illiteracy, ensuring safety in educational units and combating violence in schools, better training of teaching staff", Nicolae Ciuca said in a post on the Facebook page of the Government.

He emphasized that the Government he leads understands the importance of Education for the whole society.

"Beyond legislative changes and reforms, we provide the necessary resources and are determined to find solutions to all the problems accumulated over time. We remain open to dialogue so that, together with the union representatives, we can find solutions that reflect the importance we attach, and on one side and the other, the students, the education staff and the quality of the educational act", added Ciuca.

In this context, the prime minister reiterated the call addressed to all the staff in the education system to return to current activities.

"I appeal to the teaching staff and all the education staff to return to the department, especially in this extremely important period for the students, in which they need our support and encouragement!", Ciuca added.

At the same time, he gave assurances that the Government is currently working on the new salary law.

"At the level of the Government and the ministries, we are working on the new salary law, for which we have established a tight calendar for elaboration and promotion in the Parliament, but also on the other projects of normative acts that we have assumed. We have increased the budget by six billion lei Education this year and we have 3.6 billion euros allocated from the PNRR for schools and universities, to finance the modernization of the educational system. The consultations we have with the education unions show, once again, the assumption of responsibility at the level of the Government and the governing coalition that we can find solutions through dialogue and openness," Ciuca also said.

The Senate adopted, on Monday, as a decision-making body, the draft law on pre-university education and the law on higher education, with amendments. AGERPRES