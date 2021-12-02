Ciuca: The implementation of PNRR is one of the basic priorities for this government

Implementing the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR) is, for this government, one of the basic priorities, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca underlined on Thursday, adding that he will not accept delays in carrying out the objectives that must be met in order for Romania to receive on time all tranches in the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism.

"The implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Programme is, for this government, one of the main priorities. After the first tranche of the PNRR, amounting to 1.851 billion euros from the total pre-financing of 3.793 billion euros of the value of the financial contribution for 2021, the government apparatus will immediately start the reforms and investments to which we have committed. I will not accept delays in the development of the objectives to be achieved in order to receive in time all the tranches of the Recovery and Resilience Facility, in the total amount of 29.2 billion euros," Nicolae Ciuca said, according to a post on the Government's Facebook page.

Earlier, the Government announced in a release that on Thursday Romania will receive the first tranche of PNRR, amounting to 1.851 billion euros out of the total pre-financing of 3.793 billion euros from the value of the financial contribution for 2021.

According to the release, by the end of the year Romania will also receive the pre-financing loan, amounting to 1.942 billion euros. AGERPRES