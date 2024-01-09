 
     
Classes suspended in Iasi County, in 7 other Moldavia counties' schools due to bad weather

Classes are suspended on Tuesday in all educational units in northeastern Iasi county, due to unfavorable weather conditions, but also in several schools in Bacau, Botosani, Braila, Buzau, Galati, Neamt and Suceava counties, all of Moldavia region's, the Ministry of Education informed.

Thus, according to the information received by the Ministry of Education from the county school inspectorates until now, due to unfavorable weather conditions, the activity with physical presence in educational units in: Bacau - 3 educational units, Botosani - 4 educational units, Braila - 6 educational units, Buzau - 2 educational units, Galati - 7 educational units, Iasi - all educational units, Neamt - 6 educational units, Suceava - one educational unit.

