Clima 2019: Construction involves highest energy consumption compared to other economic sectors

The field of construction involves the highest energy consumption compared to other economic sectors such as transport, industry and agriculture, according to the experts present at the 13th edition of the International Congress Clima 2019 that is taking place these days in Bucharest.

"97pct of researchers mainatin that all these climatic changes in the last century are the result of human activity. At this year's Clima Congress, we are trying to investigate the changes we have to operate on buildings to counter climate change, caused to a high extent by construction - the sphere with the highest energy consumption compared to other economic domains: transport, industry, agriculture", emphasized Catalin Lungu at the Technical University of Constructions in Bucharest and the director general of the Clima 2019 event.This month, Bucharest is hosting one of the most important European events dedicated to the constructions and installations of the future - Clima 2019, a congress focusing on topics such as: plumbing systems and equipment for smart, energy-efficient buildings, passive buildings and renewable energy sources, integrated urban energy management systems, comfort in buildings and other artificial living environments in an adverse external environment.The event brings together over 1,000 participants from over 40 countries and six continents from 26 to 29 May: Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, North America and South America.According to the organizers - the Federation of European Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), the Association of Plumbing Engineering in Romania (AIIR) and the Technical University of Civil Engineering (UTCB) - it is for the first time in the last 25 years, when a Southeastern European country hosts this event and an absolute first for Romania.The Bucharest edition, held out under the Romanian Academy's High Patronage, is entitled "Built Environment Facing Climate Change."