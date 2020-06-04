The Cluj "Avram Iancu" International Airport announced that it will resume flights to Israel as of 6 June.

"Wizz Air company will resume flights to Tel Aviv on the Cluj "Avram Iancu" International Airport, as of 6 June. The flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Saturdays," a release of the Cluj airport showed.

Flights will leave for Israel at 06:15hrs and they will depart from Tel Aviv to Cluj at 10:05hrs, on the same days, on Tuesday and Saturday.

"As of 2 July, the number of frequencies to Tel Aviv will increase. WIZZ AIR will introduce an additional flight on Thursday," the release also showed.

The measures taken in the context of COVID-19 are still in place.

"Taking into account the measures which must be observed on airport, for preventing the spread of Covid-19, we ask passengers to show up at the airport for check-in formalities three hours before the departure and follow the airline's information about the flight for which they purchased the tickets," the release mentioned.