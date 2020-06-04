 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Cluj "Avram Iancu" International Airport resumes flights to Israel

Inquam Photos/Raul Stef
Inquam aeroport Cluj

The Cluj "Avram Iancu" International Airport announced that it will resume flights to Israel as of 6 June.

"Wizz Air company will resume flights to Tel Aviv on the Cluj "Avram Iancu" International Airport, as of 6 June. The flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Saturdays," a release of the Cluj airport showed.

Flights will leave for Israel at 06:15hrs and they will depart from Tel Aviv to Cluj at 10:05hrs, on the same days, on Tuesday and Saturday.

"As of 2 July, the number of frequencies to Tel Aviv will increase. WIZZ AIR will introduce an additional flight on Thursday," the release also showed.

The measures taken in the context of COVID-19 are still in place.

"Taking into account the measures which must be observed on airport, for preventing the spread of Covid-19, we ask passengers to show up at the airport for check-in formalities three hours before the departure and follow the airline's information about the flight for which they purchased the tickets," the release mentioned.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.