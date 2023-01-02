Cluj: Flights operated from Avram Iancu Airport on Monday, canceled or delayed due to fog

Several air flights that were to depart or arrive on Monday at the Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj-Napoca are delayed or canceled due to the fog, the normal schedule of flight operations being completely disrupted, Agerpres informs.

"The unusually high temperatures during this period have created a strange phenomenon. At Cluj airport, it is plus 3 degrees, and in the mountain, in Baisoara, it is plus 8 degrees. When there is a thermal inversion, the maintenance of fog is favored. We are sorry for the inconvenience to the passengers , we hope that in an hour or two, the conditions will be suitable for the flight," said the director of Cluj-Napoca Airport, David Ciceo.Hundreds of people stand in queues and complain that these delays or cancellations of the flights were not announced by the airlines. Also, people posted images of the crowding at the airport on social media and expressed their displeasure.Some flights were delayed, others were cancelled, and many flights were directed to other airports in the country and Hungary. The last flights canceled so far, during Monday, were to Istanbul and Nuremberg.Cluj County is under the extended yellow fog code, with visibility below 200 meters and, isolated, even below 50 meters.