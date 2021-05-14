The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban, accompanied by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, participated on Friday in the presentation of the new security equipment of the "Avram Iancu" International Airport in Cluj- Napoca, considered among the most modern in the world, purchased for over 42 million lei, with European financing, agerpres reports.

"These pieces of equipment are at the latest international standards. They are like a computer tomograph, any object can be analyzed on three dimensions. We are the first in Romania with these pieces of equipment, among the first in Europe, which are, at the moment, the most performing in the world," the general manager of the Cluj airport, David Ciceo, told a press conference.

Ludovic Orban recalled that during his term as prime minister, he paid special attention to the transport sector, the aviation sector in particular."The aviation sector has been hit hard by the pandemic, it is among the most affected economic sectors and we have tried to come up with support measures. Once we return to normal, it is important that we support the further development of transport infrastructure," Ludovic Orban said.Lucian Bode stated, in turn, that the respective financing projects were the first ones he signed as then Minister of Transport."The year 2020 was for the Ministry of Transport, which I led, for the Government of Romania, led by Mr. Orban, the year in which the transport infrastructure was on the first place. (...) The airport from Cluj-Napoca benefited from over 30% of the total state aid granted for airports in Romania, of almost 2,000,000 euros. The year 2020 was also the year in which we accelerated the projects with European financing," said Lucian Bode.The "Avram Iancu" International Airport in Cluj purchased a series of security equipment, through two projects with European financing.