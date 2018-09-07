Cluj-Napoca 'Avram Iancu' Airport hits 2 million passengers milestone

Cluj city's international airport "Avram Iancu" festively celebrated having reached the mark of 2,000,000 passengers a year; the airline hub targets a 7-ml strong traffic by 2030.
In 2018 we hit the 2-million passengers mark together with Tarom, our traditional partner that celebrates its 64th anniversary on September 18; for 64 years now the Cluj International Airport has been working together with Tarom. We have major development plans, as we estimate reaching a traffic of about seven million passengers in 2030. We hope works on the diversion of the Somes river carry on so that we are able to expand the runway, and the next step is the inauguration of the Cluj - New York direct flight service, airport CEO David Ciceo said.
According to the cited official, the Cluj International Airport will reach about 2.9 million passengers towards the end of the year.