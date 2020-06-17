CNAB marks air service resumption 110 years since Aurel Vlaicu's trailblazing flight

The Bucharest Airports National Corporation (CNAB) organizes on Wednesday the event "Everything will be fine!" to mark the resumption of flights after the coronavirus-induced halt of services that saw Romania's air traffic plunge by about 98 percent.

"For the entire mankind, the first half of 2020 has posed the greatest health, economic and social challenge of the century. The aviation industry is one of the most severely affected by the measures aimed at limiting the spread of the novel virus, which consisted in the cancellation of millions of flights and a travel ban for people everywhere. In this context, CNAB has seen its passenger air traffic plummet by about 98 percent in the last two months," the organizers said.

The event is also dedicated to the celebration of the flight of the first plane designed, built and piloted in Romania by engineer Aurel Vlaicu, who took to the air from the Cotroceni field on June 17, 1910.