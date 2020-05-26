CNACN celebrates 36 years since inauguration of Danube-Black Sea canal

The National Company for the Administration of the Navigable Canals (CNACN) celebrates, on May 26, 36 years of operation of the Danube - Black Sea Canal, one of the most important European artificial waterways and, at the same time, among the largest 100 per cent Romanian investments, informs a press release.

According to the same source, the Danube-Black Sea Canal is the link between the maritime traffic, through the Port of Constanta, with the river traffic on the European inland waters and part of the pan-European transport corridor between the Black Sea and the North Sea, through the Rhine-Main-Danube Canal, forming an important low-cost transport route for a wide range of goods and services.Inaugurated on May 26, 1984, the Danube-Black Sea canal belongs to the largest category of inland canals, according to European standards, also occupying the third place in the world, after Suez and Panama."The Danube-Black Sea Canal manages to fulfill its purpose, for which it was designed, through the traffic registered in the last decade, this year, for example, achieving 13,468,596 tons of capacity from the forecasted value of 10,812,000 tons of capacity," the same press release also shows.