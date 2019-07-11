CNAIR confirms appointment of Sorin Scarlat as general manager

The National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) on Wednesday evening confirmed the appointment of Sorin Scarlat as general manager of this company.

"The Board of Directors of the CNAIR SA appointed today, 10.07.2019, as interim general manager of the company, Sorin Scarlat, who was deputy general manager of the Road Infrastructure Development Division," reads a release sent to AGERPRES.Sorin Scarlat is a civil engineer, specialized in the construction of roads, bridges and railways.According to the CNAIR, he graduated from the Constructions Technical University in Bucharest, in 2004, and since then he has worked in constructions of roads, bridges and motorways, both in the private and in the public sectors.He replaced the former general manager of CNAIR SA, Narcis Neaga.PM Viorica Dancila on Monday had asked the Minister of Transport, Razvan Cuc, to remove Narcis Neaga from office as interim general manager of the CNAIR, accusing unjustified delays and a bad management of the CNAIR in implementing road infrastructure projects.On Tuesday, at the Government meeting, the Prime Minister asked again for the removal of the CNAIR head. According to her, the management of the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration blocked, with no justified reason, the development of some projects.Narcis Neaga took over the mandate of general manager of the CNAIR on May 12 2018, after the former head, Stefan Ionita, asked to be given back the office of manager of Division for Technical Matters and Quality. Narcis Neaga had held the office of general manager before, between 2012 and 2015.