CNAIR: Process of checking vignette at border crossing points could be hampered for two hours, on Monday

The process of checking the Romanian vignette at the border crossing points and the ACI checkpoints could be hampered, Monday afternoon, for two hours, because of some maintenance work, the National Road Infrastructure Management Corporation (CNAIR) informs.

"The CNAIR informs users of the road and highway network that on Monday, 20.03.2023, between 12:00hrs and 14:00hrs, as a result of scheduled maintenance activities of the internal application e-Tarifare2, the process of checking the Romanian vignette at the border crossing points and the ACI checkpoints may be hampered for short periods of time," according to a CNAIR release.