CNAIR: Three bids submitted for the feasibility study, technical project of Brasov-Bacau Motorway

Ministerul Transporturilor
autostrada sudului

National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) received three bids for the feasibility study and the technical project of the Brasov-Bacau Motorway, with an estimated value of almost 30 million lei without VAT, CNAIR informed on Friday.

"On August 1, 2019, there were submitted the bids for the award of the agreement 'Feasibility Study and the Technical Project for the Brasov-Bacau Motorway.' The bids were submitted by Ingenieria Especializada Obra Civil e Industrial S.A, the Association between Search Corporation SRL&Primacons Group SRL and SC TPF Inginerie SRL", said the same release of the CNAIR sent to AGERPREES. 

The estimated value of the agreement is 29,843,369.00 lei without VAT and the duration of the agreement is 30 months.

