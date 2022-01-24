CNCAV: 114,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine for children arrive Tuesday; by Monday - 3,355 requests

As many as 114,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer BioNTech and intended for the vaccination of children aged between 5 -11 will arrive in Romania on Tuesday.

"The vaccines will be delivered by air and will arrive at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara. Transport to the storage centers is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land. The vaccines are transported safely in special containers, carbonic ice and sealed foil," informs the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

Thus, the vaccination process for children aged between 5 - 11 years old will begin on January 26, and the doses will be distributed as follows:

* Bucharest National Storage Center: 42,000 doses

* Brasov Regional Storage Center: 12,000 doses

* Constanta Regional Storage Center: 12,000 doses

* Cluj Regional Storage Center: 12,000 doses

* Craiova Regional Storage Center: 12,000 doses

* Iasi Regional Storage Center: 12,000 doses

* Timisoara Regional Storage Center: 12,000 doses.

"We remind you that the programming will be carried out only in the vaccination centers found on the platform with the name P_Ped, through the accounts of parents or legal representatives. At this moment, 220 pediatric vaccination offices are configured in the programming platform at national level. The map with the vaccination centres is available here: https://vaccinare-covid.gov.ro/platforma-programare/," the cited source shows.

Vaccination can also be carried out without an appointment, by direct presentation in the offices of the vaccination centers dedicated to children or in the offices of family doctors who have requested pediatric doses, during the working hours, Agerpres.ro informs.

The immunization schedule for children with the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty is 10 micrograms/dose, at 21 days; each dose is administered intramuscularly, similar to other eligible age groups.

Starting with January 13, with the support of the Special Telecommunications Service, the electronic platform allowed the scheduling of children between the ages of 5 and 11, and until January 24, at 8.00, 3,355 such requests were registered.