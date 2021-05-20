 
     
CNCAV: 128,400 doses of Moderna vaccine to reach Romania on Friday

A number of 128,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive on Friday at the National Medical-Military Institute for Research-Development "Cantacuzino," informs the National Coordinating Committee for Activities Regarding Vaccination against COVID-19.

According to the same source, the transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.

Thereafter, vaccine doses will be distributed as follows:

* Brasov Regional Storage Centre: 43,200 doses;

* Cluj Regional Storage Centre: 43,200 doses;

* Iasi Regional Storage Centre: 42,000 doses

To date, 981,600 Moderna doses have been received and 597,731 have already been used to immunise the population, reports agerpres.

