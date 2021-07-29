CNCAV: 14,812 people vaccinated against COVID in 24 hours

A number of 14,812 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 10,064 representing the first dose and 4,748 the second dose, according to the National Coordinating Committee of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, 9,379,068 doses have been administered to 4,982,626 people, of whom 4,833,736 have been fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 10 side effects have been reported - one local and nine general, Agerpres informs.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,803 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,800 local and 15,003 general.