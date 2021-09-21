CNCAV: 15,682 people have been vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

A number of 15,682 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 12,496 represent the first dose and 3,186 - the second dose, according to a report released by the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination Against COVID-19 (CNCAV) on Tuesday.

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,971,012 doses have been administered for 5,397,142 people, of whom 5,275,194 have received the full schedule.

In the last 24 hours, there were 8 side effects, two local and 6 general.Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,119 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,821 of local type and 15,298 of general type.