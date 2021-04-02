CNCAV: 432,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to reach Romania on Friday

A number of 432,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive on Friday at the "Cantacuzino" National Medical-Military Institute for Research-Development.

According to a press release of the National Committee for the coordination of the activities regarding the anti-COVID vaccination, the transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.

The doses will be stored at the National Storage Centre, and in the next period they will be distributed to the existing regional centres at the national level.

So far, according to the CNCAV, 888,400 doses produced by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca have been received in Romania, and 359,680 people have been immunized with this type of vaccine since February 15.

The quantity delivered to Romania is the largest so far, and the allocation of future vaccine doses will be made according to the schedule provided by the manufacturing company, CNCAV mentioned.

AGERPRES .