CNPP's Baciu : Purchase of employment seniority is only valid for full length of service pension

The new law on the purchase of employment seniority does not apply to early retirement, but only in the case of full length of service retirement, so people cannot buy years of employment seniority just to retire earlier, the president of the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP), Daniel Baciu told AGERPRES on Monday.

The president of CNPP pointed out that the new regulations cannot be speculated by the citizens in the sense of buying employment seniority in order to subsequently request early retirement.

"You cannot buy some years of employment seniority just to retire earlier. It is unnatural and abnormal. Obviously we thought about this speculation and removed it from the law," he added.According to the law entered into force, the persons who do not have the quality of pensioners can buy employment seniority for a period of maximum 6 years in which they have not completed a contribution period or a period assimilated to the contribution period in the public pension system or in a system of social security not integrated to it in the country, in the EU member states or in other states with which Romania applies international legal instruments in the field of social security.In order to purchase employment seniority, the interested persons must conclude for these periods a social insurance contract with the pension house and cover the social insurance contributions due for that period.According to the new law, the purchase of employment seniority is allowed until September 1, 2023.