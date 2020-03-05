CNSAS, Konrad Adenauer Foundation organise exhibition about Romania communist-time protests

Romania has not idled in a vegetative state, the Romanians have not been just passive onlookers in the communist times, declared president of the National Council for the Study of the Securitate Archives (CNSAS) Constantin Buchet at the opening this Thursday of the exhibition "In Search for Freedom. Heroes Without Glory", which took place in the "Rotonda" foyer of the Small Hall of the National Theater House.

The CNSAS president explained that the exhibition is the outcome of the desire to inform the public about individual destinies, about personal stories of fellow nationals who have stood up to the communist regime."What you see displayed on the panels here are the prosecution files that are tightly connected with this vocation for protest, because in the end, Romania wasn't in a vegetative state, these were not plant people, there were these often anonymous protesters whose individual stories are less known. What we are trying to do is to bring to light and to reflect, from the perspective of our institution, these often tragic experiences, if we only think about the student Mugur Calinescu from Botosani or nurse Elena Chimeri from Galati, or even about Gheorghe Ursu," said Constantin Buchet.In his opinion, beyond the procedure of checking the holders of public dignities, CNSAS must shed a fair light on certain aspects in the recent, tragic history of Romania."This is about this tendency to individual protest of some common people who were unknown in the society of that time and are still unknown today. It is our duty to bring to light these names and these tragic experiences," Buchet said.CNSAS and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation organize March 5 - April 5 the exhibition "In Search for Freedom. Heroes Without Glory in the foyer of the Small Hall of the Bucharest National Theater House."Visitors have the opportunity to see hundreds of documents and photos from the Securitate archive, which are just as many touching illustrations of the dignity and exceptional courage with which those 'heroes without glory' have acted as precursors of the December 1989 Revolution, making it possible," CNSAS said in a release. AGERPRES