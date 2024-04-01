Subscription modal logo Premium

CNSP's Stanica believes in medium term economic growth to be supported especially by investments

Economic growth for 2024 is estimated at 3.4%, and in the medium term the GDP advance will be supported by external funds coming through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), through governmental investments, investments in infrastructure, but also private consumption, with an evolution slightly below economic growth, the president of the National Commission for Strategy and Forecast (CNSP), Cristian Stanica told a Monday's event.

"For the year 2024, the estimated economic growth is 3.4% and we are extremely concerned to analyze the Romanian Entrepreneurship Index and include it in our short-term forecasts to improve the estimate for this year. Of course, the changes in the initial estimates will be more important towards the end of the year in the autumn forecast, when we will also have important data from the National Institute of Statistics. From our point of view, in the medium term, economic growth will be supported especially by investments, a fact that also happened in 2023, when, especially government investments, had an evolution beyond estimates. Stanica told the launch of the paper "Index of Romanian Entrepreneurship H1, 2024", the newest research of the Romanian business milieu.

In his opinion, the economy will be helped by the external funds that come through PNRR, through government investments, infrastructure investments and through private consumption, which will have an evolution slightly below the economic growth.

The president of the CNSP emphasized that "there will be no more growth before 2019", because the national economy has been reconfigured and, in its structure, more emphasis will be placed on the engine based on investments, digitization and the implementation of new technologies.

