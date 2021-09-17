CNSU updates list of countries facing COVID risk; Liechtenstein, Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana in red zone

Grenada, Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba and Liechtenstein have entered the red zone in terms of of COVID-19 incidence rate.The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted, at Thursday evening's meeting, the decision on updating the list of countries/territories posing a high epidemiological risk.
In the red zone according to the COVID incidence rate per thousand inhabitants there are the following states/zones/ territories: Grenada, Israel, Guam, French Polynesia, Montenegro, Dominica, Mongolia, Bermuda, Georgia, Serbia, Cuba, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Malaysia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Kosovo, Saint Maarten, United Kingdom, Seychelles, Anguilla, Palestine, Antigua and Barbuda, United States, Costa Rica, Aruba, Slovenia, Isle of Man, Switzerland, Albania, Bahamas, Azerbaijan, Botswana, Iran, Ireland, US Virgin Islands, Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba, Estonia, Northern Macedonia, Lithuania, Belize, Brunei Darussalam, Maldives, Turkey, Jersey, Norway, Barbados, Guyana, Fiji, Greece, Cyprus, Jamaica, Liechtenstein, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Brazil, Nepal, India.
According to the document, the yellow area included:
* from the red zone, following the decrease of the incidence: Bulgaria, France, Thailand, Puerto Rico, Eswatini and Guernsey;
* from the green zone, following the increase of the incidence: Republic of Moldova, Honduras, New Caledonia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Gibraltar.
In the yellow zone there are: Curacao, Thailand, New Caledonia, Bulgaria, Austria, Turks and Caicos Islands, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Croatia, Latvia, Guatemala, Armenia, Philippines, Mauritius, Belarus, France, Libya, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, Cape Verde, Monaco, Puerto Rico, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Netherlands, Tunisia, San Marino, Portugal, Iraq, Trinidad and Tobago, Moldova, Vietnam, Lebanon, Russian Federation, Germany, Eswatini, Japan, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Timor-Leste East, Iceland and Honduras.
CNSU states that the green zone included: Spain, Denmark, Luxembourg, Mexico, Panama, Argentina, Morocco and Montserrat.
Also in the green area there are: Sweden, Canada, Finland, Malta, Romania, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Greenland, Slovakia, Australia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Hungary, New Zealand, Poland, Vatican.