CNSU updates list of countries in COVID-19 red, yellow, green areas

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has updated on Thursday the list of high infection risk countries/areas/territories for which unvaccinated travelers to Romania shall be put in quarantine.

The list takes effect on August 8, 00:00 hrs.

The red-listed states/territories are: the Isle of Man, Jersey, the British Virgin Islands, Fiji, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Cuba, Georgia, Botswana, Seychelles, Spain, Great Britain, Malaysia, Mongolia, Curacao, Aruba, Monaco, Kazakhstan, Andorra, French Polynesia, Libya, the United States Virgin Islands, Eswatini, Iran, France, Bahamas, Tunisia, the Netherlands, Argentina, Iceland, Portugal, Iraq, Malta, Greece, Ireland, Panama, Maldives, Thailand, Kuwait, South Africa, Brazil, Nepal, India, Agerpres informs.

Included in the yellow zone are: Israel, Colombia, Namibia, Sint Maarten, Costa Rica, the United States of America, Turkey, the Russian Federation, Montenegro, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Trinidad and Tobago, Morocco, Suriname, Belgium, Honduras, Luxembourg, Zimbabwe, Oman.