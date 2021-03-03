CoD Petrescu to pay official visit to Netherlands

Romania's Chief of Defence Staff (CoD) Daniel Petrescu is paying an official visit to the Netherlands March 3-4.

According to a press statement the National Defence Ministry (MApN) sent to AGERPRES, Petrescu is scheduled to meet Dutch Chief of Defence Rob Bauer to discuss bilateral co-operation inside NATO and the EU.

Petrescu will also tour the Allied Joint Force Command (JFC) Brunssum to meet Jorg Vollmer, commander of this NATO body. Their talks will focus on NATO's defence and deterrence posture on its eastern flank, NATO exercises that will take place this year and contributions to the war zones.