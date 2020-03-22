Code Orange for heavy snowfalls and blizzard in 12 counties, valid until Wednesday morning

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Sunday a Code Orange advisory for heavy snowfalls and blizzard in 12 counties of Oltenia, western Muntenia, southern Banat and the Southern Carpathians, valid until Wednesday morning.

Thus, between 23 March, 02:00hrs and 25 March, 10:00hrs in Oltenia, western Muntenia, southern Banat and the Southern Carpathians, temporarily it will snow abundantly (30 - 50 liters / sqm) and the snow layer will be substantial.The wind will intensify registering speeds of 40 - 50 km / h, and in the Southern Carpathians, the counties of Olt and Teleorman and in the south of Valcea and Arges counties, the gusts of wind will reach 60 - 70 km / h, scattering the snow and causing visibility to significantly drop.The counties targeted by the Code Orange, some of them only partially, are the following: Hunedoara, Alba, Sibiu, Brasov, and totally, Arges, Teleorman, Olt, Valcea, Gorj, Dolj, Mehedinti and Caras-Severin.Moreover, in the same time interval, Code Yellow advisories will come to force for wind intensifications, moderate quantitative snowfalls and blizzard in the mountain areas in the Eastern Carpathians, the Apuseni Mountains, southern Transylvania, and in Dobrogea and the eastern half of Muntenia, wind intensifications and mixed precipitation will be reported."In the Eastern Carpathians and the Apuseni Mountains area, as well as in the south of Transylvania, it will temporarily snow, moderately quantitative (10 - 20 liters / sqm) and a layer of snow will be laid, substantial in some areas. The wind will intensify with speeds of 50 - 60 km / h, and, in the high mountain area, the gusts of wind will exceed 70 - 90 km / h, scattering the snow," the meteorologists mention.In Dobrogea and the eastern half of Muntenia, the wind will intensify with general speeds of 55 - 75 km / h. Temporarily, also reported will be sleet and snowfalls, with deposits of snow, but also transitory rains, facilitating the occurrence of glazed frost.