The National Meteorological Administration issued on Sunday afternoon two nowcasting Code Orange warnings of strong winds for the mountain area of Cluj and Covasna counties, valid in the coming hours.

Wind gusts will exceed 100 km/h until 23:00, in Cluj county, in the mountain area, at altitudes above 1,700 meters, with snowfall, blizzard and decreased visibility, Agerpres informs.

Moreover, wind gusts of more than 100 km/h will be reported by 20:00, in the mountain area of Covasna county.